MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

