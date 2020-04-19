LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.
LYB stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
