LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.