Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

LUNMF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

