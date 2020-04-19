Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $172.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

