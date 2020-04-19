Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Linde from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.47.

LIN stock opened at $188.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

