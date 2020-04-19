Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lifull alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Lifull has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lifull will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lifull

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifull (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.