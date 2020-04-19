Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $330.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lendingtree from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.71.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average is $298.09.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $13,378,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

