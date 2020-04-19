Lake Street Capital Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $28.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 1,185,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 207.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

