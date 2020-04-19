L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

