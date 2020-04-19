Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.48. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

