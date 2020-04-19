Kyber Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.18 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00006686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Cryptopia and Huobi. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $86.59 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02757339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00225200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,975,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,468,652 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Neraex, Zebpay, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, DEx.top, Mercatox, Liqui, GOPAX, Huobi, Kucoin, CPDAX, Tidex, Livecoin, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Coinone, ABCC, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, COSS, Poloniex, OKEx and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

