KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Sells $19,434.76 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,252 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $19,434.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KVHI opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

