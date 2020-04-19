KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

