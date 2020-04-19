Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $34.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 169.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

