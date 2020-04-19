KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

KNYJY stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONE OYJ/ADR (KNYJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.