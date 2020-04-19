KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

