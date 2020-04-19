KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $25.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

KKR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 3,859,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,971. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

