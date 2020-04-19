Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

