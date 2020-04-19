KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KCDMY. ValuEngine cut shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $7.16 on Friday. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.