Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on May 15th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$17.29 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

