KeyCorp Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $106.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

LSI traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 308,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Life Storage by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Life Storage by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Life Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

