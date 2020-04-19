KeyCorp Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Underweight

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,966. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

