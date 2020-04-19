KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on KDDIY. ValuEngine raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. KDDI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.22.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

