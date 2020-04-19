Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of KPTI opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

