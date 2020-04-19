Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $170.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KSU. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

