Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $170.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KSU. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.
Shares of KSU stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
