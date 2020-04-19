Kaleyra (KLR) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kaleyra to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaleyra and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.17 Kaleyra Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Kaleyra’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

