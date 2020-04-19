Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

KALU opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,398,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

