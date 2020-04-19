Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Shore Capital

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective cut by Shore Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 289.18 ($3.80).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.04. The company has a market capitalization of $910.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

