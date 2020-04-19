JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price to $24.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

