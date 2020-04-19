JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $82.10 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

