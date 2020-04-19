JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TKYVY stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

