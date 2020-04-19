JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 533

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 549 ($7.22) to GBX 533 ($7.01) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 585.40 ($7.70).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB opened at GBX 398.60 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.