JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

