JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.46. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
