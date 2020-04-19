JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 43 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 53.58.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

