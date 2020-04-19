Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,343. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

