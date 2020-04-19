JMP Securities Lowers Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $850.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on Y. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $633.75.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $558.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $573.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.59. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.