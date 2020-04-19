Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 6,670 ($87.74) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,274 ($69.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,494.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,508.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.