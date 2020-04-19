Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 780,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

