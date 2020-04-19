Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.81.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 780,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
