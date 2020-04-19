Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,161. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

