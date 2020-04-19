Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17.
Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile
