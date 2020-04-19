Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.