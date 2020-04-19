Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $290.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

