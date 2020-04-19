Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

