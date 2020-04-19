JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Get JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR alerts:

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.