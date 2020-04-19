J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $10.16 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

