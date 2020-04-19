J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $103.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.24.

JBHT opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $95,999,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

