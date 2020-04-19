Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.83 ($3.67).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank upgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt lowered IWG to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IWG to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get IWG alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 2,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.