ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITV PLC/ADR has an average rating of Buy.

ITV PLC/ADR stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

