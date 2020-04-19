Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $334.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

