Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.