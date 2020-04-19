Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
