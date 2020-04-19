Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $570.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $633.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

ISRG stock opened at $526.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

